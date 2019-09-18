|
Edward D. Hall, Jr.
Manchester - Edward D. Hall, Jr., age 80, entered into rest Saturday September 7, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Jude D. (Geiser) Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held in Manchester on Monday September 16, 2019. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, of East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Hall was born August 26, 1939 in Kennett, MO, a son of the late Edward D. Hall, Sr., and Lucille (May) Hall. A graduate of Memphis State, and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a radio operator overseas, Mr. Hall had retired after 30 years employment as an Art Teacher for the York City School District.
Edward, or Ed as he was known, is survived by his children: sons James M. Hall of Burlington, WI and Stephen E Hall of Seattle, WA, daughters Sherry Jones, Daphne Barber, and Laura Wright all of York County; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A life-long artist and avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, Ed spent much of his free time fishing with sons Jim and Steve. He is remembered for his great patience as a fisherman, father, husband and friend.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019