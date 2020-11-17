Edward D. White
MANCHESTER - Edward D. White, 71, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Catherine C. (Mastay) White to whom he was married for 48 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held from 6-8PM, Thursday November 19, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York with a Masonic Service held at 7PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born May 8, 1949 in Indiana, Pa, he was a son of the late Richard and Martha (Lohr) White.
He was a retired electrician employed for 26 years by the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City and was a member of the New Jersey Union of Operating Engineers—Local 68.
A proud member of the Free and Accepted Masons, he was Past Worshipful Master of his lodge in Monroeville PA. As a proud father he could often be seen on the sidelines cheering at his sons sporting events where he was both a coach and a fan on his sons traveling soccer teams. Later in life he enjoyed helping his sons with their home projects and teaching them about his trade.
In addition to his wife, Edward is also survived by his two sons, Ryan White and his wife, Tara of Mechanicsburg and Randolph White and his wife, Jill of York; two grandchildren, Tyler and Cooper White; three brothers, Clifford, David and James White; one sister, Patricia Kneib and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com