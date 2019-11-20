|
Edward E. Gillette
York - Edward E. Gillette, 81, of York passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.
He was born April 4, 1938 in York, PA. Son of the late Norton and Elizabeth (Hilbert) Gillette. He dedicated his life to loving his family to the fullest, survived by his children; Cindy Hopkins and fiancé Daryl Vandersloot, of York, Christina Cross of York, Edward E. Gillette, Jr., and his wife Lisa, of York, and Michelle A. Yost and her husband, Daniel of Thomasville, and Adam Glassmyer and his wife, Anne, of Hoboken, NJ. His grandchildren; Nicole Dries, and husband Brian, Brandon Cross, Skylin Cross, and fiancé Maggie Zimmerman, Julia Yost, Victoria Yost, and Logan Glassmyer. A step grandson, Seth Garner, and wife Danielle. Two great grandchildren; Melody Cross and Leon Zimmerman and two step great grandchildren; Sarah Garner and Nicholas Garner. He is also survived by Linda Glassmyer and Betty Gillette, a brother, Gary Gillette, and wife Rozalia, and preceded in death by a brother, Norton "Skip" Gillette, Jr.
He retired from Harley Davidson after 45 years of service. A member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Izaak Walton League, member and past president of the York Local of the International Association of Machinist Union. He was an avid artist, golfer, hunter, fisherman, and traveler. He enjoyed his hunting trips to Wyoming, Canada and New Zealand.
The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401, with the Rev. John Kuchinski officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Izaak Walton League, 7133 Iron Stone Hill Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 or to Nixon Park Nature Center, 5922 Nixon Dr., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019