Edward E. Workinger
Brogue - Edward Eugene "Ed" Workinger, 66, peacefully passed on his day of rest, Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of April R. (Hoffmaster) Workinger with whom he shared 45 years of wonderful marriage.
Ed was born on April 3, 1953 at the family farm on Workinger Road to Catherine (Posey) Workinger and the late George Workinger, Jr., where he happily lived his entire life.
Ed is survived by two children, Lisa (Workinger) Wolf and her husband Steve and Martin Workinger and his wife Elizabeth (Keesey); along with four precious grandchildren, Isabella and Lilyanne Workinger and Jethro and Georgia Wolf; two sisters, Judy and her husband Bob Burchett and Nancy and her husband James Yost; a brother, Ricky and his wife Sueann Workinger; his mother in law, Myrna and her husband Maynard Parlett; two brothers in law, Jeff and his wife Angie Hoffmaster and Wayne and his wife Tammy Hoffmaster; two sisters in law, Cindy and her husband Ed Myers and Lindsay Hoffmaster; along with many other cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father in law, Harry Hoffmaster.
Ed graduated from Red Lion Senior High School, Class of 1971. He worked the family dairy farm full-time before later working 27 years at Peach Bottom Nuclear Plant. Ed was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church (ECO) and previously was a member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church where he served multiple terms as Trustee. He spent many early years on the baseball diamond, playing in the Susquehanna League for Conrads, where he is a member of the York County Hall of Fame and owns the record for regular season wins with 153. Ed was an active member of the York County Fiddlers Association, Camp 250 in Potter County and the Red Lion Monday Night Bowling League. He also loved riding and taking trips on his Harley with his closest of friends to whom he referred to as the "Get Along Gang."
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with his pastor, The Rev. David Reichelderfer officiating. Viewings will be held from 5-8:00 PM Friday and 9-11:00 AM Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Harmony Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Building Fund, 375 Manor Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356 or to New Harmony Cemetery Assoc., 12 Forest Hills Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020