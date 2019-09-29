|
Edward F. Ahrens
MANCHESTER - Edward F. Ahrens, 74, of Manchester, passed away at 12:05 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Barbara (Whitehead) Ahrens whom he married 54 years ago on July 10, 1965.
Ed was born May 31, 1945, in York and was the son of the late Paul and Anna (Seitz) Ahrens.
In 1963 he graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. He was the owner of Triple "A" Dwarf Acres in Manchester for 20 years and was also an avid woodworker. He was employed by P P & L in York Haven for over 25 years before retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Wago Club, Hawks Club, PA Preferred, PA Fruit Growers Association, Buy Fresh Buy Local, and St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Wolf.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Ed is survived by his son Keith Ahrens, Sr, and his wife Karen of Manchester; his daughter, Vicki Anderson and her husband Larry of Manchester; 4 grandchildren, Keith, Jr., Danielle and her husband Justin, Brian, and Emily; 8 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Dorothy Flinchbaugh of York and Kathryn Toomey of Manchester. Ed was preceded in death by his grandson, Edward "Butch" Ahrens.
His memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be his pastor The Reverend Jason Northridge.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Four Diamonds Fund, 90 Hope Dr Ste 1103, Hershey, PA 17033
To share memories of Ed please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019