1/1
Edward Fisher "Eddie" Kessler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Eddie" Fisher Kessler

Freeland - Edward "Eddie" Fisher Kessler of Freeland, MD, 77, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

He was the husband of Mary Lou Kessler. They were married November 19, 2005, sharing almost 15 years of marriage together. He was born in Shrewsbury to the late Roy Dubbs and Marion (Fisher) Kessler.

Edward spent most of his life as farmer. He worked as a Truck Driver for the Baltimore County Highway Dept. for 25 years, retiring in 1998 from 5th & 6th District Shops. He also milked cows at various Southern York County Farms for many years. He was an avid hunter and a lifetime member at Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church. In addition to his wife Mary Lou, he is survived by Uncle Milton Fisher, several cousins and their children or "all down-home."

Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00PM from Bethlehem Steltz Cemetery, Glen Rock, PA; please meet at the cemetery at 2:45PM.

All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church; 5890 Steltz Rd., Glen Rock, PA 17327 or Redeemer Lutheran Church; 20440 Downes Rd., Parkton, MD 21120.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved