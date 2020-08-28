Edward "Eddie" Fisher KesslerFreeland - Edward "Eddie" Fisher Kessler of Freeland, MD, 77, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.He was the husband of Mary Lou Kessler. They were married November 19, 2005, sharing almost 15 years of marriage together. He was born in Shrewsbury to the late Roy Dubbs and Marion (Fisher) Kessler.Edward spent most of his life as farmer. He worked as a Truck Driver for the Baltimore County Highway Dept. for 25 years, retiring in 1998 from 5th & 6th District Shops. He also milked cows at various Southern York County Farms for many years. He was an avid hunter and a lifetime member at Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church. In addition to his wife Mary Lou, he is survived by Uncle Milton Fisher, several cousins and their children or "all down-home."Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00PM from Bethlehem Steltz Cemetery, Glen Rock, PA; please meet at the cemetery at 2:45PM.All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church; 5890 Steltz Rd., Glen Rock, PA 17327 or Redeemer Lutheran Church; 20440 Downes Rd., Parkton, MD 21120.