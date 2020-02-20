|
|
Edward G. Sminkey
Hellam Twp. - Edward G. Sminkey Sr., 75 of York, PA, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was born on April 22, 1944. Ed is survived by three children: Christopher T. Sminkey and wife Tina, Edward G. Sminkey Jr. and wife Kelly, and Dana L. Wasimin and husband Martin; stepson: Michael E. Wise and wife Lynn; as well as 3 grandchildren: Cole, Gwen, and Breanna. Ed was a United States Marine Corp veteran, a past Hellam Township Supervisor, and worked for many years in the Auto Body Repair business. He loved animals and had many dogs, cats, and even racoons over the years. A private viewing was held Monday prior to cremation by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the York County SPCA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020