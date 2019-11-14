|
|
Edward G. Wolfe, Sr.
York - Edward G. Wolfe, Sr., 80, entered into rest Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was the husband of Loretta "Lori" Y. Wolfe for 61 years.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Church 231 S. Beaver St., before Mass. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Full military rites will be presented at the church, prior to the mass by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Wolfe was born September 19, 1939 in York, PA, a son of the late Agnes (Bowers) Wolfe and George Wildasin. He was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School and served in the US Air Force for four years. He had been employed as a welder at Teledyne McKay for 32 years and was Union President for some of that time. When the business closed, Ed was then employed by York Catholic High School for 12 years until retirement in 2004. He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
Edward is survived by his wife; children Edward G. Wolfe, Jr. and his wife Michelle, Michele Y. Sprenkle and her husband John Allen, Robert Wolfe and his wife Karla, and Angela M. Tipaldos; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister Frances Albright.
He was preceded in death by infant twin sons and a sister, Dolores Wolfe.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church 231 S. Beaver St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019