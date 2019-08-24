Services
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
New Cumberland, PA
View Map
Edward J. Bublinec


1931 - 2019
Edward J. Bublinec Obituary
Edward J. Bublinec

Dover - Edward J. Bublinec, 88, passed away August 20, 2019. Edward was a resident of the Dover, PA area for 26 years. A public viewing will be held from 5-7PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland, PA.. The following day, August 26, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30PM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland. Immediately following mass, a burial will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
