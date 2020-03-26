|
|
Edward J. Foller, Jr.
York - Edward J. Foller, Jr., age 86, of York, died at 6:25 AM Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Anna Mae (Einsig) Foller, to whom he was married to for 66 years.
Born December 12, 1933 in York, he was the son of the late Edward J. Foller, Sr., and Helen A. (Detomas) Foller. He was a retired welder from ACCO, and was the former owner of Foller's Garage. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and was a Union Steward of the United Steel Workers of America.
Mr. Foller is survived by five children, Edward J. Foller, III, John E. Foller, Debra Ann Adamson, Connie A. Lim, and Gail Ann Peck; 12 grand children; seven great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie A. Foller; and two sisters, Mollie Foller, and Rosemarie Bass.
Funeral services will be private, with the Rev. Tanya Brubaker officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402 or Grace United Methodist Church, 37 N Broad St, York, PA 17403.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020