Edward Joseph Gossman
York - Edward Joseph Gossman, 80, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Susan J. (Holtzople) Gossman to whom he was married for 52 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with Pastor Harold "Butch" Snyder of Emmanuel U.M. Church officiating. Viewings will be held from 2-5:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM Thursday and 10-11:00 AM Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD with Military Honors presented by the U.S. Army.
Born August 2, 1938 in Baltimore, MD a son of the late Al and Evelyn (Nix) Gossman, he retired in 1985 from A & P Tea Co. as a store manager after 30 years of service. Mr. Gossman had served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Gossman is survived by two sons, Edward John Gossman and wife Kristen of Red Lion and Brian J. Gossman of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Abigail E. and Connor P. Gossman; and a brother, William Gossman of Bel Air, MD. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Grayson K. Gossman; two sisters, Evelyn Pase and Joan Ferracci; and three brothers, Albert and Norman Gossman and George "Bob" Gossman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel U.M. Church, 2185 Windsor Rd., Windsor, PA 17366.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019