Edward L. Lee III



Glen Rock - Edward L. Lee III, age 51, of Glen Rock, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was the husband of Judy (Moser) Lee of Glen Rock.



Born May 10, 1969 in York Hospital, he was the son of Douglas & Betty (Wilson) Street of Glen Rock and Edward L. Lee Jr. of Utah.



In addition to his parents and wife he is also survived by a sister, Tammy L. Lee of Fawn Grove; his children, Tyler E. Lee and wife Anna Lee of Glen Rock and Tanner A. Lee of Dallastown and four grandchildren Anthony Lee, Rayelle Lee, Hunter Lee and Harper Lee and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew.



Edward (Eddie) Lee, was a self employed mechanic, who loved spending time with his family, children and grandchildren.



Services will be private, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









