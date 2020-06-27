Edward L. Stauffer
Edward L. Stauffer

Spring Grove - Edward L. Stauffer, age 64, passed away on April 7, 2020

A memorial service for Ed, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00Pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
