Edward L. Stauffer
Spring Grove - Edward L. Stauffer, age 64, passed away on April 7, 2020
A memorial service for Ed, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00Pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery.
Spring Grove - Edward L. Stauffer, age 64, passed away on April 7, 2020
A memorial service for Ed, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00Pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.