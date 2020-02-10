Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Long Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Long Jr. Obituary
Edward Long, Jr.

York - Edward G. "Sonny" Long, 88, of York, died on February 7, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. Born in York on March 27, 1931, he was the son of the late E. Gordon and Thelma (Baylor) Long.

He made candy boxes for Wolfgang Candy Co. for 48 years. Edward enjoyed being with his family.

Sonny is survived by his sister Joanne Long Blankenstein of Millersville and three nephews Edward, Todd and Tim Blankenstein.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. Those attending are asked to meet at the Mount Rose entrance at 10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arc of York County, 497 Hill Street, York, PA 17403

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -