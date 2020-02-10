|
|
Edward Long, Jr.
York - Edward G. "Sonny" Long, 88, of York, died on February 7, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. Born in York on March 27, 1931, he was the son of the late E. Gordon and Thelma (Baylor) Long.
He made candy boxes for Wolfgang Candy Co. for 48 years. Edward enjoyed being with his family.
Sonny is survived by his sister Joanne Long Blankenstein of Millersville and three nephews Edward, Todd and Tim Blankenstein.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. Those attending are asked to meet at the Mount Rose entrance at 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arc of York County, 497 Hill Street, York, PA 17403
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020