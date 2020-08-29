Edward O. Spangler
Edward O. Spangler, Sr., 75, entered into rest at 8:47 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home. He was the loving and devoted husband of Roxanna A. (Anderson) Spangler. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on September 18, 2020.
Born June 30, 1945 in York, he was the son of the late Edith (Baublitz) Spangler.
Edward worked as an autobody mechanic for The Ness Company in York for 26 years.
He was a former member of Newberrytown Church of God. He collected small die cast cars and enjoyed coloring. Edward also liked sports car racing and monster trucks. His passion in life was his wife and family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by a son, Edward O. Spangler, Jr. and wife, Colleen of Dover; a daughter Lorie A. Redding and husband, Daniel of Hanover; three grandchildren, Brandon and Lauren Spangler and Hannah Redding; two great grandchildren, Nalliah and Jaxson; a brother; and a sister. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Edward's graveside service at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Rohlers Mountain View Cemetery, 791 Rohlers Church Rd., Dover. Officiating will be Chaplain John Good of Homeland Hospice. Since the viewing and service will be outdoors, the family suggests guests dress appropriately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences with the family.