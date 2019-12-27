Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Edward R. Hoffman Obituary
Dover - Edward R. Hoffman, 89, of Dover, PA passed away at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Edward was born on September 7, 1930 to Edward and Kathryn Hoffman in York, Pennsylvania. He graduated from York Catholic in 1948 and followed in his father's footsteps beginning his lifelong career as a butcher. On May 15, 1950, Ed married the love of his life, Marian G. Shearer.

Mr. Hoffman enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail and was passionate about horses, He was a member of Conewago Trail Riders and competed in horse shows, endurance rides, and raced thoroughbreds. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time with family, especially watching thoroughbred racing.

Edward was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward and Kathryn, and his brother, Robert. He is survived by brother Michael and wife Caroline, of York, wife Marian; sons Michael and wife Karen, Patrick and wife Barbara, David and wife Roxana, Jeffery and wife Bonita, eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St. York at 10:00am Thursday, January 2, 2020 with Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am to time of service. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
