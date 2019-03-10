Edward Senft



Spring Grove - Edward Lee Senft, age 82, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on March 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Erma D. (Kaltreider) Senft; together they shared over 63 years of marriage.



Ed was born in Stoverstown PA on December 23, 1936. He worked PH. Glatfelter for over 42 1/2 years and retired in 1999. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stoverstown, a volunteer firefighter for Spring Grove Fire Company, a member of the Nashville Fire Company and a member of the Quarter Century Club at P.H. Glatfelter.



In addition to his wife Erma; he is survived by his sons Keith E. Senft and his wife Jennifer and Wayne P. Senft and his wife Erin; his daughters Debra A. Gardner and her husband Mike and Brenda L. Blecher and her husband Robert, Jr. ; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Dennis K. Senft and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Nora Senft (Strausbaugh), sisters Dorothy Senft and Romaine Eyster and his brothers James, John, Paul, Merle, Lamar, Claude and Nevin.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove (Stoverstown) with Rev. Dr. Bradley Dayett officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul Union Cemetery in Stoverstown. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove and on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331.



