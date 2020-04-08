|
|
Edward Stauffer
Spring Grove - Edward Leon Stauffer, age 64, passed away on April 7, 2020 from Frontal Temporal Disease at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville.
Ed was born in York on February 2, 1956 and graduated from York Vo-Tech and attended Harrisburg Community College. He proudly served his country in the US Army and worked for BAE Systems for over 33 years. He also worked as a paramedic for White Rose Ambulance and Spring Grove Ambulance Co. He was a licensed pilot and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He was also an avid reader and a civil war buff.
Ed is survived by his mother Sara (Kling) Stauffer; his sister Melissa Perkins and her husband James of Spring Grove; his brother Michael Stauffer of Spring Grove and two nephews, Dustin and Spencer Stauffer, in Washington State. He was predeceased by his father Junior D. Stauffer in 2013.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Christ UCC in Jefferson PA or White Rose Ambulance of York.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020