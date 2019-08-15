|
Edward T. Bojarski
York - Edward Thomas Bojarski the Second (36) was taken too soon on August 10, 2019. He loved cars, motorcycles, and music. He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Brodbeck and grand parents Edward Thomas Bojarski Sr., Nancy Bojarski and Louise Latshaw.
He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his father John Bojarski Sr., stepmothers Tina Bojarski and Mary Keenan, his daughter Shyann Newton, his brothers Kenneth Chips, John, Chris, Cory and Matt Bojarski and David Pottle Jr.; His sisters Courtney Bojarski, Amanda Raver, and Heather Ramsey; His grandmother Mary Kline, and loved ones Debbie Lowery, her 3 children John, Barbie, and Desi, best friend Erin Ackworth and family friends, Erica Smith and Tammy Pottle.
A memorial service will be 12:30pm Friday, August 16 at York Christian Fellowship Church, 110 Weldon Dr. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019