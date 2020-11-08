Edward Thomas (Tom) Faulkner, Jr.
York - Born June 19, 1942. Tom was 78 years old when he died at his home surrounded by his beloved family. Tom was the loving husband of Barbara (Knaub) Faulkner for 56 beautiful years. Tom served in the Marines for 2 years, stationed in Quantico, VA. He was active in the Dover community where they lived for 44 years. Tom served as a former President of Dover Jaycees. He was a coach for Dover Little League baseball teams and also Tri-town football.
Tom graduated from York High in 1960 and Gettysburg College in 1964. He worked at Yorktowne Paper Mills and Newark Paperboard in York from which he retired after 36 years. He was an avid runner, triathlete and reader. Tom completed 16 marathons during his lifetime along with numerous other races. Tom loved playing his guitar and banjo, but most importantly, he enjoyed and loved his family and friends dearly.
Tom was the son of the late E. Thomas Sr. and Caroline (Earl), step mother Viola (Statler) Faulkner. He is survived by his wife, two sons and their families. Derek (Christine) of York and Travis (Heather) of Bradford, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their loved ones, Ty (Jocelyn), Damon, Alix (Randin) Fogle, Mitchell (Raegen), Leah, Kody Deiter (Kayla), Aly Deiter and great grandson, Trey Eaton. He is also survived by his two sisters, Anne Lachenmayer of Virginia and Caroline Massaferi of Delaware.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020. More details may be obtained from the family email: tomfaulkner262@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
