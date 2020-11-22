Edward Thomas Faulkner, Jr.



York - Born June 19, 1942. Tom was 78 years old when he died at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



Due to the changes in the state of Pennsylvania Covid requirements, Tom's family has sadly decided to postpone his Celebration of Life. They hope to be able to celebrate Tom's life next year when the pandemic subsides and it is safe for everyone to get together.



The family would like to thank you for all your kind wishes and sympathy. They truly appreciate all of the wonderful people they have been privileged to know and reconnect with throughout this difficult time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store