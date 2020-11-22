1/1
Edward Thomas Faulkner Jr.
1942 - 2020
Edward Thomas Faulkner, Jr.

York - Born June 19, 1942. Tom was 78 years old when he died at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Due to the changes in the state of Pennsylvania Covid requirements, Tom's family has sadly decided to postpone his Celebration of Life. They hope to be able to celebrate Tom's life next year when the pandemic subsides and it is safe for everyone to get together.

The family would like to thank you for all your kind wishes and sympathy. They truly appreciate all of the wonderful people they have been privileged to know and reconnect with throughout this difficult time.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family of Tom in your loss. Memories of Tom from our days in Jaycees. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers. God's Blessings.
Carl & Sharon Hilt
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
Edward, I never knew his name was Edward, He was always Tom or Tommy to me and a true friend to all.
Our condolances to Barb, Derek, Travis and the families.
RIP Tommy
Marsha and Dale Stough
Friend
November 8, 2020
Barb, Derrick, Travis and the rest of the Faulkner Family. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for your great loss. We will always remember the great times we shared. They will always special memories.
The Schlossers
Dottie Schlosser
Friend
November 8, 2020
Barb and family...We just can't express enough our deepest sympathies. Love, Ken and Gail
Gail Kleiser
Friend
