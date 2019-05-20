|
Edward Vernon, Jr.
York - Edward H. Vernon, Jr., 87, of York, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Spirit Trust Lutheran- Sprenkle Dr. in York. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Cosson) Vernon, for 40 years before her passing.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with masonic rites at the start of the service. There will be a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial of the ashes will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York with full military honors provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Vernon was born in Marion, VA on December 20, 1931, the son of the late Edward H. Vernon, Sr. and G. Beryl (Pafford) Vernon. He retired from the former Bearing, Inc. after 44 years of service.
Mr. Vernon was a member of St. John Episcopal Church in York, where he was a former member of the Vestry and an usher. He was a 1949 graduate of Dallastown High School and a graduate of Goldey Beacom Business School in Wilmington, DE. For two years he drove the bus to the Lebanon VA Hospital, taking veterans to appointments. He was a Free and Accepted Mason and actively involved with the following: Zeredatha White Rose Lodge #451 in York, Scottish Rite, Consistory of Harrisburg, Tall Cedars of Lebanon York Forrest #30, Rangers, and Square Club of York #1052. He was a life member of Northeastern Jaycees, Northeastern Senior Citizens, AARP, and Surviving Spouse Socials. He was active in the Korean War Veterans Association and a life member of the Shiloh American Legion. He served during the Korean War in the US Air Force from 1951-1955 and was a stationed in Essex County, England for three years with the 20th Fighter Bomber Wing at Wethersfield RAF Station.
Mr. Vernon leaves a son, Michael R. Vernon and his wife Peggy of Red Lion, a daughter, Nicola J. Clancy of Manchester; three grandsons, Ashley Vernon, Chad Clancy, and Evan Clancy; two granddaughters, Michelle Krout and Jennifer Wolfe; a brother, Charles L. Vernon of York; and a niece, a nephew. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Edward Clancy.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4219 Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Masonic Charities, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 20, 2019