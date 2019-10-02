|
Edward W. Updike
Dillsburg - Edward W. Updike, 78, entered into rest at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Gardens at West Shore. He was the loving husband of Sara L. (Allison) Updike. The couple celebrated 21 years of marriage on November 15, 2018.
Born March 21, 1941 in Dillsburg, Edward was the son of the late Edward W. and Fausta T. (Wolverton) Updike.
He retired in 2001 following 37 years of service for Shipley Energy where he worked as a HVAC Technician.
Edward was a member of American Legion Post #26, Dillsburg. He enjoyed playing cards, playing slots at the casino, fishing and spending time with his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Sara, Edward is survived by three sons, Robert W. Updike and wife, Katrina, Douglas R. Updike and wife, Nancy and Wade A. Updike and companion, Mandy, all of Dover; step-son, David Beasley and wife, Patty of Lemoyne; two step-daughters, Deborah Harper and husband, Rich of Mechanicsburg and Billie Jo Benner and companion, Craig of Mercersburg; 20 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doretha Ruppert and husband, Carl, Deloris Haar and husband, Ken and Evelyn Spahr and husband, Pete, all of Dover; and a brother-in-law, Donald Dellinger of Dover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirl Updike.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019