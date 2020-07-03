Edwin F. Smith, Jr.York - Edwin F. Smith, Jr., age 88, of York, PA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive.Surviving him are his beloved wife of 68 years, Sally May (Burns) Smith; his eldest son, William E. Smith, and wife Jane, of Lake Worth, Florida, grandchildren Jeremy (Crystal) of Tallahassee, Florida, Derek (Whitney) of Lake Worth, step grandchildren, Gregory Roelke and family of York, Jamison Roelke of Lancaster, and his great grandchildren Tucker, Avery and Josie; his youngest son, Matthew D. Smith, and his wife The Rev. Vicki Smith, of Harrisburg; and two sisters, Stacia E. Eberly, of York, and Teena C. Jones, of Fort Myers, Florida. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed a variety of activities over his lifetime and taught his sons hiking, fishing, hunting, stamp collecting, building model airplanes and shooting sports just to name a few.Born August 27, 1931, in York, he was the son of the late Edwin F. and Anna May (Gentzler) Smith. After graduating from High School he served in the US Navy on the USS Coral Sea during the Korean War. After serving in the military he had a very successful career as a Manager of the Drafting & Design group with York International, retiring after 37 ½ years. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served on the Finance Committee, and as an Usher. He was also a member of the 25 Year Club of York International. He was a life member of Windsor Fish and Game Association, York Riflemen, Starview Sportmen's Association, the National Rifle Association, and West York VFW Post #8951.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church,29 South George Street, York PA 17401.