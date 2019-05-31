|
|
Edwin H. Zimmerman
Seven Valleys - Edwin H. Zimmerman
Edwin H. Zimmerman, 74, of Seven Valleys passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Wellspan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of C. Sandra (Winter) Zimmerman for over 54 years.
Born in Bellefonte, PA he was the son of the late Edwin H. Zimmerman, Sr. and Mae Irene (Wingard) Zimmerman.
Edwin graduated from York College where he majored in Physics and received an Associate Degree of Science in 1983. He was a licensed Mechanical Professional Engineer for 50 years. Edwin was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers, the National Rifle Association, and the Engineering Society of York.
In addition to his wife Sandra, Edwin leaves to cherish his memory, two sons Brian Zimmerman and his wife Sharon and their 3 sons Justus, Jude, and Jett Zimmerman and Scott Zimmerman and his wife Michele; and a sister Betty Stover; and many nieces and nephews. Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Robert and a sister Martha.
Services for Edwin will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date. If desired, please consider donating to the at 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the at 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 in Edwin's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019