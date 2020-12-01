Edwin K. Emminger, Jr.Dover - Edwin K. Emminger, Jr., 77, of Dover, died on November 30, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Betty L. (Snelbaker) Emminger of Dover, together they celebrated 17 years of marriage. Born in York on October 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Edwin K. Emminger, Sr. and the late June Rae (Rhoads) Emminger.He was a graduate of Central York High School. Ed retired as TSGT from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 23 years. He attended Shiloh God's Missionary Church, and was a member of West York VFW Post 8951. He enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, fishing, golfing and most importantly spending time with loved ones.Ed is survived by his wife and children, Edwin Emminger, III of Austin, MN, Lisa Wright (Phil) of East Berlin, Elizabeth Emminger of Highlands Ranch, CO, Brad Gemmill (Joanna) of York, and Donna Small (Charles) of York; with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth E. Emminger (Barbara) of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Holly Marie Ehrhart.A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Shiloh God's Missionary Church, 2300 Sunset Lane, York, PA 17408. A visitation will be held from noon until 1:00 pm Friday at the church. Following the church service, military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Those attending are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shiloh God's Missionary Church, 2300 Sunset Lane, York, PA 17408.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.