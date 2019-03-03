|
Edwin L. Leary
York - Edwin L. Leary, 98, of York passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Rest Haven York.
He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam A. (Fitzgerald) Leary.
Ed was born on December 6, 1920 in Holyoke, Mass., son of the late Martin J. and Grace (Green) Leary.
He graduated from Holyoke High School Class of 1939 where he was an outstanding baseball catcher and ice hockey player.
He attended Amherst College and left after two years to join the war effort. He taught trigonometry, blue print reading, and properties of metal at the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Apprentice School.
After the war he joined the Casper Ranger Lumber Company as an estimator. He was also employed with General Electric Transformer Division in Holyoke as a production coordinator where he implemented the key punch
card system into standardizing the production of pole type transformers.
Ed then joined AMF in Greenwich, CT as a project manager for the Atlas Missile Silo Program during the Cold War.
His time with AMF brought him to York where he held many administrative duties and ended up as a Senior Buyer. He retired from AMF after 22 years of service. After his retirement he joined Custom Built Machinery, which built machines for the graphic arts trade, in which he retired from in 1985.
Ed was a member of St. Joseph Church Dallastown, Life member of the Elmwood Lodge, Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, White Rose Polka Dancers, St. Mary's Golden Nuggets, Hawks Gunning Club, Knights of Columbus Council 1530, Fourth Degree.
He was a staunch Yankee rooter, loved to play golf and had a hole in one and shot his age from 77 to 85.
Ed and his wife, Miriam, loved to dance and for 25 years went to the monthly dances of the White Rose Polka Dances.
The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St. Dallastown. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m .with the Rev. Mark Weiss as the celebrant.
Burial will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.
Ed is survived by a daughter, Patricia Hartman, wife of Samuel Hartman, Jr. of York Twp.. 9 grandchildren: Joseph Edwards, Winnemucca, NV, Thomas Edwatds, Ely, NV, Catherine Gentry (Randy), Clemmons, NC, Robert Evans (Jennifer), Simpsonville, KY, Kristien Forness, Portland, OR, John Hartman, (Jennifer), York, Pa., Elisabeth Mahen (Nick), Seattle, WA, Sarah Stiles, (Wesley), York, Pa., Samuel Hartman III, York, Pa. and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Louise Edwards and Catherine Evans and two great granddaughters as well as 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St. Dallastown, PA 17313.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019