Edwin Rivera
York - Edwin C. Rivera, 80, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Manor Care, Dallastown. He was the husband of the late Mary J. Rivera.
He was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Edwin was the owner of Rivera's Interpreting and Translating Services. Previously, Edwin worked on Wall Street as an Architectural Engineer. After moving to Pennsylvania, he worked as a Graphic Designer. Edwin was known for his artistic talent; often sketching wherever he was.
Edwin is survived by his son, Edwin Rivera, Jr. of Burlington, VT. He is also survived by his daughter in law, Cynthia Rivera; grandchildren, Olivia Thomas and husband, Corey; Tessa, Elijah and Aliza Rivera of York, PA.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2601 Bannister Street, York, PA 17408. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, are assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019