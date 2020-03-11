|
Edwin Snyder, Sr.
YORK - Edwin Harry Snyder, Sr., 82, of York Township, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was the husband of Carol E. (Scott) Snyder. The couple celebrated their 62nd anniversary on February 14, 2020.
Viewings will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. both at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home. His pastor, The Reverend Chris Golembiowski will be officiating at the service. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors by Dallastown American Legion.
Mr. Snyder was born in Dallastown on August 11, 1937, the son of Harry E. and Effie S. (Houser) Snyder. Mr. Snyder was a retired US Air Force veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He also worked for the former Duplex Products and Giant Grocery Store in Red Lion.
Ed was a life member of both Post 605 Dallastown American Legion as well as the Victory Club of York. He was the co-founder of Vietnam Veteran Post 35 and was also the first State Commander of Vietnam Veterans of PA and later served as the Chaplain. In addition, Ed was a member of the Rescue Fire Company Station 35 Dallastown PA for 66 years.
Mr. Snyder leaves five sons, Robert E. Snyder and his wife Jennifer of Red Lion, Edwin H. Snyder, Jr. and his wife Monique of Bellevue, NE, Michael W. Snyder and his companion Dina Fleagle of Lower Windsor Township, Joey J. Snyder of Red Lion, and Randall S. Snyder and his wife Suzanne of Red Lion; a daughter, Sandra L. Gibson and her husband Mark of Red Lion; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy E. Young of Dover and Patty E. Gladfelter and her husband, Allen of Red Lion; as well as nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor, Dept #13, Tulsa OK 74182 www.tunnel2towers.org Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020