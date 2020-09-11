1/1
Edwina J. Stough
1943 - 2020
Edwina J. Stough

York - Edwina J. Stough, 77 or York, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on September 8, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Bradley L. Stough. Born in Norfolk, VA on June 23, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Fairy (Witmer) Roper.

Edwina was a 1962 graduate of Central York High School and Elim Bible Institute and College.

She was an LPN for Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.

She is survived by three sisters, Maurine Lapham of York, Claudine Keller of Strinestown and Peggy Wagner of York; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. Please meet at the cemetery entrance by 12:15 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SpriTrust Lutheran Benevolent Fund, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404; please specify Kelly Dr. or Sprenkle Drive.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
