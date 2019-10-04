Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Effie M. Fauth


1922 - 2019
Effie M. Fauth Obituary
Effie M. Fauth

York - Effie M. Fauth, 97, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at York Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Levere N. Fauth.

Effie was born in Dover on March 13, 1922, daughter of the late Irvin and Eleanor E. (Gibble) Ruppert.

Effie worked in the cafeteria at Stony Brook Elementary School in Central York School District. She resided at the Brunswick at Longstown and was a member of Yorkana Church of the Brethren.

Effie is survived by two daughters, Dianne M. Miller and her husband, Austin Miller, Jr. of York and Beverly A. Harman and her husband, Michael of Mount Wolf; three grandchildren, Brian Harman and his fiancée, Lacey Crane, Wendy Hunsicker and her husband, Jason, and Jason Miller and his wife, Wendy; two great grandchildren, Austin Michael and Aidan Miller. She was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. J. David Krape officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yorkana Church of the Brethren, 88 Main Street, Yorkana, PA 17406.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
