Eileen J. (Burns) Larrick
White Hall, MD - Eileen J. (Burns) Larrick, 87, of White Hall, MD passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Born in White Hall, MD to the late Ed and Helen (Almony) Burns. She was the wife of the late William T. "Bill" Larrick; mother of Kenneth E. Larrick of White Hall, MD and Sharon L. Sopp of Fallston, MD; grandmother of Julian David Sopp and Alexander William Sopp; and sister of Janet Miller of White Hall, MD. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia A. Larrick.
There will be a viewing on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00AM. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday at the Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to: West Liberty United Methodist Church; 20400 W. Liberty Rd, White Hall, MD 21161 or ; 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020