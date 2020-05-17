Resources
Eileen M. Bosley


1929 - 2020
Eileen M. Bosley Obituary
Eileen M. Bosley

Dallastown -

Eileen J. (Martin) Bosley, 91, of Dallastown entered into rest May 13, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.

Formerly of Sparks-Glencoe, MD she was born January 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary (Ensor) Martin.

Eileen was the wife of the late James E. Bosley.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca L. (Bosley) Latterman and her husband, Charles W. Latterman.

There will be no viewing or funeral services. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2020
