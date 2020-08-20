1/1
Eileen M. (Wolf) Snyder
Eileen M. (Wolf) Snyder

Red Lion - Eileen M. (Wolf) Snyder, our dear mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away on August 18, 2020, at 11:25 pm at Manor Care Kingston Court, East York, at the age of 77. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late William R. Snyder, Sr. who passed on September 9, 2019, and is forever whole with his" blue eyes" by his side. These two lovebirds in Christ shared over 58 years of marriage together and now will share eternal life with our Lord and Savior - Hallelujah!

Eileen was a homemaker most of her life until she started working at the Dallastown School District for the janitorial department, for 22 years, before retiring. She enjoyed among most things, spending valuable times with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved us all so very much, and her smile and loving way will always live on. Her journey over the last several years was a rough one, but she always tried to "keep on the sunny side" for all of us. She was a longtime and faithful servant to the Lord, worshiping at the Red Lion Bible Church.

Eileen was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Dorothy L. (Shaffer) Wolf. She was one of six children, Charles, Charlotte, Audrey, Joan, and Pearl and had many nieces and nephews. Eileen and William had seven children, William Jr and wife Jessica of Marietta, Matthew W. and wife Suzette of Red Lion, Mark A. and wife Ann of Middletown, Virginia C. Snyder-Arnold of Windsor, Jason R. and wife Tammy of Windsor, Lee E. of Airville, Rose M. and husband William of Thomasville. Eileen's seventeen grandchildren and her nine great grandchildren were always such great joy for her, hearing their laughter, hugs and kisses were her favorite. She always made you feel that you were loved so deeply with her bear hugs.

Viewing will be on Saturday, August 22nd, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Eileen will begin at 11:30 am at the funeral home, with her pastor, Rev. Steven A. Schmuck, officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Stonepile Cemetery. Please follow the requirement for Covid-19, by wearing a mask and observing the social distancing to the best of your ability.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered, in memory of Eileen, to: Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, PA 17356

Our mother always loved for who you were and accepted who you were not, she was a wonderful presence while she was here and now that she has gone on to her heavenly home, the night will be a lot brighter. Always and forever loved, Eileen.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com










Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
