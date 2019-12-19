|
Eileen Rodgers
Spring Grove - Eileen M. (Shenberger) Rodgers, age 75, passed away on December 18, 2019 at UPMC Hospital in Hanover. She was the loving wife of Ronald W. Rodgers; together they shared over 47 years of marriage.
Eileen was born in York on September 21, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Robert F. Shenberger and Jean M. (Farrence) Shenberger. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1962 and worked in sales for P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove. She was a longtime member of Mt. Zion U.C.C. in Spring Grove; where she was active for many years and also enjoyed volunteering for Harvest of Hope Food Pantry. Eileen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and truly cherished her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Ronald; she is survived by her daughter Breanna Rodgers of Spring Grove and her grandchildren Skyelynn Miller and Bentley Kissell. She is also survived by her brother Robert W. Shenberger and his wife Melissa; her sister Roberta Rohrbaugh and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in celebration of Eileen's life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1:00PM at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 12 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Dr. Larry Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Family services are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to Mt. Zion UCC, 12 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA or Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, 4485 Wolf's Church Rd., York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019