Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
Eileen S. Lese


Eileen S. Lese Obituary
Eileen S. Lese

YORK - Eileen S. (Sterberg) Lese, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran—The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of Peter D. Lese to whom she was married for 57 years.

A Celebration of Life Tribute will be 11am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse. A visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Born June 21, 1943 in Detroit, MI, she was a daughter of late Henry and Mollie (Wallasch) Sternberg.

She was employed in retail and advertising sales with various companies over the years until her retirement.

She loved writing, reading, attending musicals and the theater. She had tremendous care for her family and loved them deeply.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lese is also survived by two sons, Evan M. Lese and wife, Trish of Alexandria, VA and Gregory H. Lese and wife, Melissa of York; five grandchildren, Michael, Miranda, Jordan, Aidan and Morgan; four brothers, Robert, Richard, Barry and Stewart Sternberg and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc., 4210 77th E., Palmetto, FL 34221 or www.guidedogs.org/donate.

Send Condolences at www.HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
