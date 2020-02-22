|
Eileen Thelma (Shaw) Kelkis
Lebanon - Eileen Thelma (Shaw) Kelkis, 78, formerly of Bridgeport, CT and York, PA, died on 17 February 2020, at her residence in Lebanon, PA after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Edward Kelkis for 21 years, who died 5 December 1994.
Born 10 December 1941 in Stamford, CT, to the late Elwood and Thelma (Forrider) Shaw, Eileen was a 1960 graduate of Stratford High School. Eileen worked for the Bridgeport Public Schools Nutrition Department from 1984 until 1988, and was a homemaker for most of her adult life, and enjoyed baking and helping out at various church kitchens.
Eileen was a member of the First Congregational Church of Stratford, CT, and most recently attended the Trinity United Methodist Church of Lebanon, PA.
Eileen is survived by her four children: Scott Butler, 55, formerly of China; Edward Butler (Susan), 51, of Stratford, CT; Edward Kelkis Jr. (Ya-Ching) 45, now of Shanghai, China; and Gary Kelkis (Erica) 40, of Lebanon, PA. Eileen is also survived by her cherished grandson, Joseph (7), also of Lebanon, many nieces and nephews in York, and numerous distant cousins in Ohio. Eileen also maintained love and friendship with her first husband, Harold Glen Butler, of Trumbull, CT, and was the companion of Sam Caley, of Tamaqua, PA, for over 20 years.
Family and friends may pay their final respects to Eileen at The John Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA, 717-854-9211, on 27 February, with immediate interment to follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Eileen Kelkis to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at http://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020