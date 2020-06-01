Elaine Agnes Helder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Agnes Helder

York - Elaine Agnes (Spyker) Helder, born June 19, 1933, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home near Yorkana.

Elaine was the daughter of the late John and Erma (Leber) Spyker.

She is survived and loved by her husband of 69 years, Robert C. Helder; a son, Terry Helder; four daughters, Carol Staub, Lori Shermeyer, Robin Lehr, and Lisa Deardorff; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Gloria Grim and Dorothy Kraut. Elaine was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Eugene Helder; daughter, Linda Runkle; brother, Dean Spyker; and sister, Flo Thomas.

The Helder children would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers that helped keep their mother comfortable in the last days of her life.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Canadochly Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved