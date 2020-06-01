Elaine Agnes Helder
York - Elaine Agnes (Spyker) Helder, born June 19, 1933, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home near Yorkana.
Elaine was the daughter of the late John and Erma (Leber) Spyker.
She is survived and loved by her husband of 69 years, Robert C. Helder; a son, Terry Helder; four daughters, Carol Staub, Lori Shermeyer, Robin Lehr, and Lisa Deardorff; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Gloria Grim and Dorothy Kraut. Elaine was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Eugene Helder; daughter, Linda Runkle; brother, Dean Spyker; and sister, Flo Thomas.
The Helder children would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers that helped keep their mother comfortable in the last days of her life.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Canadochly Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.