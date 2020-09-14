Elaine Brown
Hanover - Elaine M. (Lau) Brown, 87 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hanover Hall. She was the loving wife of the late Charles A. Brown, who passed away on April 19, 2016; together they shared 63 years of marriage.
Born Saturday, July 1, 1933 in York, she was a daughter of the late Leonard L. and Ruth A. (Barns) Lau.
Mrs. Brown graduated from Eichelberger High School class of 1951 and then went on to marry her husband a year later and start their lives together. Elaine was a long-time member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Hanover where she was active as an usher, greeter, alter care and in the bible study. She was very active and enjoyed walking, traveling to the beach, dancing, eating out with her church group, breakfast with Doubleday retirees, reading, watching the Baltimore Orioles, Penn State Football, Florida Gators, and NASCAR. Elaine was also an avid bowler and was a member of a bowling league in the 60's and 70's and the first year she joined the bowling league they won the Woman's State Championship.
Mrs. Brown is survived by a son, Stephen Charles Brown and his wife Debra of Atlantic Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Jacob Stephen Brown and his wife Jenny of Atlantic Beach, FL, Nancy Elaine Hale and her husband Tray of Roanoke, TX. Elaine is also survived by four great grandchild, Elijah Jacob Brown, age 6, Lila Grace Brown, age four, McKinley Jean Hale, age five, Walker Stephen Hale, age two, a fifth great grandchild will be expected in mid-December and will be a Hale female.
Mrs. Brown is survived by one sibling, Donna Folmer of Spring Grove and many other loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by five siblings, Janet Sucholl, Joann Miller, Rodney Lau, Gary "Butch" Lau, Linda Shaffer and her step-parents, Norman Wildason and Helena (Fissel) Lau.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Brown will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Kirk A. Griffin officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
and clicking on Mrs. Brown's obituary and at the beginning of the obituary click on the livestream link.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
