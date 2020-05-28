Elaine C. BenderSpringettsbury Township - Mrs. Elaine C. Bender died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 5:06 p.m. at Providence Place of Dover. She was 89 years old.She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Wade Forrest Bender.Mrs. Bender was born in Allenport, Washington County, Pennsylvania, on December 29, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Van Allen and Ruth Carson. She graduated from Charleroi High School in 1948 and California University of Pennsylvania in 1952. She was Campus Queen at California University in 1951. Mrs. Bender retired from teaching in 1982 from the Central York School District where she taught English and Social Studies in the former North Hills Junior High School. She began her teaching career in the Berlin-Brothersvalley High School in Berlin, Pennsylvania. She also taught in the Rostraver Township School District in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. She was a charter member of Beta Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a member of the National Council of Teachers of English, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 205, Monongahela, Pennsylvania, and a member of Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Bender was a "Founding Member" of the Robert M. Steele Society of California University of Pennsylvania. Mrs. Bender also enjoyed sewing, dancing with her husband, and was an avid baker. She loved sharing her baked goods with all of her loved ones.Mrs. Bender is survived by her goddaughter, Mrs. Sandra (Shull) DeSalvio, her husband, Dr. James DeSalvio, and their two children, Aaron and Amelia DeSalvio of Mahomet, Illinois.The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the caring and dedicated staff at Providence Place and Grane Hospice for the remarkable care given to Mrs. Bender during her time with them.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will be held in Mount Zion Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406 or to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.