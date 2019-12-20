Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
99 York Road
Jacobus, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
99 York Road
Jacobus, PA
Elaine M. Weir


1939 - 2019
Elaine M. Weir Obituary
Elaine M. Weir

Jacobus - Elaine M. Weir, age 80, of Jacobus, died at 5:40 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Donald E. Weir.

Born November 27, 1939 in York, a daughter of the late George E. and Anna L. (Ruth) Nauss, she was a 1957 graduate of William Penn High School. She was retired as a teller and trainer for Drovers Bank and had also served as tax collector for Jacobus Borough. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Vigilant Social Club.

In addition to her husband of 61 years, Mrs. Weir is survived by two daughters, Gwendolyn J. Clauter, and her husband James of Bel Air, Maryland, and Carey E. Eberly of Dallastown; a son, Steven D. Weir, and his wife Karen of Perry Hall, Maryland; and five grandchildren, Noah B. Eberly, Nicole E. Clauter, Nathan S. Weir, Alison G. Hernan, and Stephanie R. Weir. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Georgeanna Ream, and a brother, Frank Nauss.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, with her Pastor, the Rev. Tina Minnich, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
