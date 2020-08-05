Elaine Stailey Christmas Strickler
Hershey - On August 4th, 2020, Elaine Stailey Christmas Strickler (Nana) peacefully passed away in Hershey. She was lovingly surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elaine was born on June 21, 1924 in Gouverneur, New York. Annually, she would explain with wonder and delight, that her birthday was the longest day of the year, the summer solstice. She spent many of her happiest years in York, PA, raising her children and spending time with friends at the York Country Club. She was loved and succeeded in death by her parents, Mable and Samuel Williams and her sister Eleanor of Camp Hill.
She is survived by her children John Stailey, David Christmas, Carolyn Joyner (David Joyner), James Christmas (Katie Christmas), 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was beloved and cherished by each and every single one. Her love for her family was unparalleled. She taught her family to embrace others, for all they were and despite of who they were.
In her final days, she would say "all of us, together" and once her family was "all together" she peacefully let go. Elaine lived with a joy for life, family and caring for others. Even in her final days, she would insist on sharing her favorite, tomato soup, with her great grand kids and all around. She was a strong woman, the best mom, a wonderful spouse, a cherished grandmother and great grandmother. She worried always about her family staying together and being there for each other. We promised her we would always stay together, just as she taught us. Her Joie de vivre led her to be the oldest person ever to parasail in Aruba and to fulfill her bucket list, by riding her first motorcycle at 93. Her giggle was contagious and her smile lit up a room, ask anyone that was ever blessed to be around her.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date, In lieu of flowers, we humbly ask for donations to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. We thank all her caretakers for giving Elaine and her family a peaceful ending to a long, beautiful life. Elaine liked to live her life to the fullest and one of her favorite quotes encompassed her spirit in a perfect way.
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside champagne in one hand, strawberries in the other, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Whoa! What a Ride!"
Here's to you Nana.
