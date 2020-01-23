|
Elaine V. Martin
York - Elaine V. Martin, age 88, of York, died at 4:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Martin, Jr.
Born August 27, 1931 in York, a daughter of the late Joel and Mary (Cooper) Myers, she was a graduate of William Penn High School. She worked at Danskin, where she retired as a seamstress. She was a member of the Knitters Guild, and enjoyed playing cards.
Mrs. Martin is survived by a son, Charles L. Martin III, and his wife Karen, of Blue Bell; two daughters, Patricia Spealman, of York, Christine Boyer, and her companion Bruce Liester, of York; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Pam Newcomer and Jolene Kraut. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Franklin Myers; and a sister, Shirley Toot.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Tanya L.H. Brubaker, officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the main entrance at 10:15 AM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or LifePath Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1968, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020