Eldred W. "Ackie" Atkinson
York - Eldred W. Atkinson, aka "Ackie", age 84, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1934 to the late Dorothy C. (Eldred) and Clair W. Atkinson. He attended school in Altoona, PA, Williamsport, PA, and graduated from William Penn High School , class of 1952, in Harrisburg, PA.
After graduation from high school, he was proud to have served 8 years in the United States Marine Corps, and was a sergeant-aviation electrician, in the Air Wing at H & MS 9 at El Toro, California.
Continuing his education, he graduated from Shippensburg State College with a B.S. and from the University of New Hampshire with a M.S. in mathematics. He continued to attend several colleges and universities to enhance his learning.
He started his teaching career at York Suburban High School in January 1961 and retired in June 1996. He was an adjunct professor at Penn State York for 22 years. He met his wife Sara, who taught in the classroom next to him, while teaching at York Suburban. They were married in 1963 and had two children. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He wrote over 100 journals describing his adventures, and dedicated each one to his grandchildren, so that they would always remember him as enjoying life.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Croner Atkinson (56 years of marriage); son, Douglas Eldred Atkinson of Noblesville, IN; daughter, Amy Nicole Hester (Paul Hester, M.D.) of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, Kelly, Daniel and Michael Hester, Evie and Carter Atkinson; two nieces, Lynda Kleman of Harrisburg, PA, and Nancy Larsen (George) of Rising Son, MD; great nephew, great nieces, and great-great nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Carolyn Hill.
He was on the Planning Commission in Spring Garden Township and was a member of the York Education Credit Union, serving on the Planning Commission and the Board of Directors. He also served on the Board of Building Solid Foundations, serving as Agricultural Team Leader on its project in Ghana, Africa. For his services to others, he received both the Paul Harris Fellowship and Service Above Self Awards, by the York Rotary Club.
He took 9 mission trips to Apam, Ghana, West Africa, 4 to Dharmapuri, Tamil Nada, India, 1 to Louisiana, 2 to Red Bird Mission in Kentucky, and 1 to West Virginia. He and his wife, Sara, traveled extensively throughout the world, visiting 5 continents, 44 countries, every state in the United States, and a few provinces in Canada. It seemed as though every place was his favorite, but the one that stood out from all the others was Pony, Montana.
He was a member of Consistory, Valley of Harrisburg, a life member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, York Forest #30, Zeredetha White Rose Lodge #451, and White Rose Clowns. He was a member of Yorkarvers Wood Carving Club, York County History Center, York County PA Association of School Retirees, The American Legion, Post #0605 Dallastown, PA, The Victory Club, and York Jaycees, serving 10 years with Junior Miss/The Distinguished Young Woman of York County program. He was a devoted member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He enjoyed travelling, reading, camping, hunting, fishing, and genealogy research.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA on December 7, with viewing beginning at 9:00 am and a memorial service at 10:30 am conducted by Pastor Dale Parker. Following the service, burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Missions Committee (make checks payable to: Aldersgate Church Missions Committee and send to 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403) or Harmony Hollow Horseback Riding Therapy Farm, an organization utilizing horses to provide emotional and physical therapy to individuals with disabilities in the Amish community in Lancaster, County (make checks payable to: Harmony Hollow Retreat, write "building fund" on the check memo and send to BB&T Bank, PO Box 127, Gap, PA 17527).
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019