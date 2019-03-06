|
|
Eleanor Arnold
York - An amazing women, mother, Nana, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend who loved life and all that it had to offer. Some say that life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but it is about learning to dance in the rain. Eleanor took every chance to dance and enjoy life to its fullest. For those who lives she touched, she changed them for good in lasting and positive ways. Heaven not only gained a soul but gained a true angel on earth.
She was the daughter of the late Martin and Jeanette Englehart. She is survived by her husband Jeffery Arnold, four children Jonathan Englehart, wife Mylinda, Allen Gaus, Jason Arnold, wife Chyienne, Katie Arnold; grandchildren Bryce, Zachary, Trenton, Jayden, Jenell, Ronin, Kolin, Caleb, Holland; brothers Marty Englehart, wife Julie, Edward Englehart, wife Donna, Donald Englehart, wife Amy, Ernest Englehart, companion Terri, and Todd Englehart, sisters Melda Englehart, companion Mikey and Janella Lighty, husband Walter Lighty. She was an aunt to 21 nieces and nephews.
She was an employee of Donsco Inc. for 30 years.
She passed to be with her lord and savior at 55 years of age.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Viewings will be held Thursday, March 8, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019