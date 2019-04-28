Services
Exeter Twp. - Eleanor Emma (Koch) Coyne, 79, of Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Denton Jackson Coyne with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in Denver, PA, she was the daughter of the late William H. Sr and Ruth (Burd) Koch. Eleanor loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas. She was a doll collector, Nascar race fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and Sunday Morning Ministries with Charles Stanley. She is survived by one son, Joseph Schaeffer, one daughter, Crystal Kinard, widow of Matthew; grandchildren Jennifer Sweigart, Andrew Nowotarski, Kattrina Clark and great grandchildren Kahleel and Brylee. She is also survived by one brother Paul Koch Sr. and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brother William Koch Jr. Services and Internment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, J. Louis Blumberg Chapter, American Parkinson Disease 332 Gerard Ave, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
