|
|
Eleanor Groff
York - Eleanor M. (Shaffer) Groff, 89, passed away on February 14, 2020 in York, PA. She was the loving wife of Mahlon A. Groff, Jr. who preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2018.
She was born March 15, 1930 in Somerset County, PA to the late Clarence W. and Maggie (Weighley) Shaffer.
Eleanor grew up on the family farm in Somerset area and attended a one-room schoolhouse for several years. She graduated from Somerset High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked in retail sales at Newberry's in Somerset over a 20 year span. During that time, she also spent a year in Brethren Volunteer Service.
Eleanor was an active member of the Geiger Church of the Brethren before moving her membership to the Codorus Church of the Brethren near Loganville, PA. After her husband's retirement, they began a wood craft business which they operated for over 10 years out of their home workshop.
Eleanor is survived by a brother, Clarence and wife, Luella, of York and a sister-in-law, Naomi, of Somerset. She is also survived by five step-children, Connie Maclay and husband, Bob, of McVeytown, PA; Bill Weaver and wife, Ann, of Middletown, PA; Cathy Zigler and husband, Mark, of New Freedom, PA; Joan Whitmer and husband, John, of York, PA; and Brad Weaver and wife, Lori, of Newtown, PA. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was predeceased by a sister, Catherine, and three brothers, William, Lewis, and Elwood, and a son-in-law, Terry Myers.
A funeral service to honor Eleanor's life will be held at the Codorus Church of the Brethren on Wed., Feb. 19 at 11:00 with Pastor Ben Godfrey officiating. A time of visitation at the church will precede the service from 9:00 till 11:00. Interment will follow in the Codorus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers in her honor, contributions can be made to the Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, PA 17313 or to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020