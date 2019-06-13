|
Eleanor R. "Nip" Krout
York - Eleanor R. "Nip" Krout, 74, of York died June 10 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Charley A. "Buzz" Krout.
She leaves behind 4 children Ruth Ann Redmond and her husband Gene of York, Charley "Chuck" Krout and his wife Tammy of Felton, Candy Boyer and her husband Todd of Chapel Hill, TN, and Troy Krout and his wife Kathy of Blufton, SC; and a sister Ginger Weller of Virginia Beach, VA; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions to Hearts for Hunger Food Pantry may be sent to 10384 Winterstown Road, Red Lion, PA 17356 in Eleanor's memory. Hartensteincares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019