Eleanor S. Sheely
YORK - Eleanor S. (Sell) Sheely, 94, passed away Friday, July 25, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Sheely.
A Graveside Tribute will be held privately at Mt. Rose Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born December 4, 1925 in Hanover, she was a daughter of late Henry A. and Blanche N. (Newman) Sell.
She was employed as a clerk for 32 years at West York Pharmacy until her retirement in 1989.
A dedicated and long time-member at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in West York, she was faithfully active in various church groups and committees for numerous years. She was also a member of the West York VFW Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed knitting, counted cross stitch, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles.
Mrs. Sheely is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline S. Palermo and husband, Jimmy of Apopka, FL; one son, Lynn A. Sheely and wife, Pamela of York; one granddaughter, Brooke E. Clark and husband, Cody of Lititz and one great grandson, Greyson R. Clark. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 1569 W. Market St., York Pa 17404.
