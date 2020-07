Eleanor S. SheelyYORK - Eleanor S. (Sell) Sheely, 94, passed away Friday, July 25, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Sheely.A Graveside Tribute will be held privately at Mt. Rose Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.Born December 4, 1925 in Hanover, she was a daughter of late Henry A. and Blanche N. (Newman) Sell.She was employed as a clerk for 32 years at West York Pharmacy until her retirement in 1989.A dedicated and long time-member at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in West York, she was faithfully active in various church groups and committees for numerous years. She was also a member of the West York VFW Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed knitting, counted cross stitch, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles.Mrs. Sheely is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline S. Palermo and husband, Jimmy of Apopka, FL; one son, Lynn A. Sheely and wife, Pamela of York; one granddaughter, Brooke E. Clark and husband, Cody of Lititz and one great grandson, Greyson R. Clark. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, 1569 W. Market St., York Pa 17404.Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com