|
|
Eleanor Y. Bower
Conestoga Twp. - Eleanor Y. Bower, age 95, formerly of York, died at 6:08 AM Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Mennonite Home Communities. She was the wife of the late Norman E. Bower and the late Stanley A. Young.
Born December 18, 1924 in York, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. Landis Sr., and the late Margaret (Hatterer) Landis. Mrs. Bower worked as a junior accountant at Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation and was a member of the American Business Women's Association. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skating.
Mrs. Bower is survived by her son, James R. Young, and his wife Ann (Morrow) Young, of Conestoga; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Landis, Jr. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julie L. Young; and a brother, Lloyd Landis.
A private graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020