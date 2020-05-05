Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Graveside service
Private
Greenmount Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Bower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Y. Bower


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Y. Bower Obituary
Eleanor Y. Bower

Conestoga Twp. - Eleanor Y. Bower, age 95, formerly of York, died at 6:08 AM Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Mennonite Home Communities. She was the wife of the late Norman E. Bower and the late Stanley A. Young.

Born December 18, 1924 in York, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. Landis Sr., and the late Margaret (Hatterer) Landis. Mrs. Bower worked as a junior accountant at Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation and was a member of the American Business Women's Association. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skating.

Mrs. Bower is survived by her son, James R. Young, and his wife Ann (Morrow) Young, of Conestoga; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Landis, Jr. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julie L. Young; and a brother, Lloyd Landis.

A private graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now